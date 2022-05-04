Beware of heavy rain, flash floods if you're visiting or staying in the South

Central Weather Forecast sub-division chief Somkuan Tonjan said that according to satellite images, a low-pressure cell in the lower Andaman sea is likely to form into a cyclone on Friday or Saturday.
The department is also preparing to officially declare that Thailand will enter the rainy season from Sunday.
Also see: https://www.nationthailand.com/in-focus/40014988
Meanwhile, the Foundation of National Disaster Warning Council said on Facebook that a low pressure system would cover the upper Gulf of Thailand from Wednesday to Sunday.
East and southeast winds would become fierce while the low pressure cell in the lower Bay of Bengal and the upper Andaman Sea would likely become a cyclone and cover the upper Bay of Bengal.
The council expected heavy rain in the Southern provinces of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Ranong, Phang-nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, Satun, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Pattani and Narathiwat.
It also warned people to beware of heavy rain, which might cause flash floods.
Published : May 04, 2022
By : THE NATION
