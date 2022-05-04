Department set to inspect food at 12 prisons after complaints

The committee aims to conduct surprise visits to find the truth. If any problems are discovered, they must be solved immediately.

The department has had external agencies inspect inmates’ food on a regular basis.

Prisons had been instructed to follow the guidelines, from procurement of ingredients, inspection and preparing food nutritionally to hygiene.

If an inmate gets sick or even dies from eating prison food, the warden and head chef of that facility will be responsible while the committee investigates the case.