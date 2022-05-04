Thu, May 12, 2022

Department set to inspect food at 12 prisons after complaints

The Department of Corrections will randomly inspect food at 12 prisons across the country for quality or ambiguity in the procurement process.

Department director-general Ayuth Sintoppant said on Wednesday that Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin appointed a committee to inspect food quality at the prisons after the department received complaints about the poor quality of pork, chicken and vegetables, while some of the condiments purchased did not follow the department’s orders.

The committee aims to conduct surprise visits to find the truth. If any problems are discovered, they must be solved immediately.

The department has had external agencies inspect inmates’ food on a regular basis.

Prisons had been instructed to follow the guidelines, from procurement of ingredients, inspection and preparing food nutritionally to hygiene.

If an inmate gets sick or even dies from eating prison food, the warden and head chef of that facility will be responsible while the committee investigates the case.

Those who have evidence or information on bad food quality or ambiguity in the procurement or preparation of food at prisons could report to the department by calling 080-071-5182 or visiting the website www.correct.go.th.

 

