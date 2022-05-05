Their Majesties make merit on Coronation Day

They were accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the Princess Rajasarinisiribajra, and Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya.
Their Majesties were welcomed by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, Princess Debaratanarajasuda, the Princess Royal, and Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn, the Princess Srisavangavadhana, at Amarin Winitchai Throne Hall.
During the ceremony, the King attended prayers by a group of 20 Buddhist monks, after which he offered alms to them.
Their Majesties then paid respects to the nine Buddha images built in honour of the past nine monarchs of the Chakri Dynasty – Kings Rama I to Rama IX – before leaving the throne hall.
Members of the public were allowed to pay homage to former kings at Prasat Phra Thep Bidon (Royal Pantheon) in the Emerald Buddha Temple inside the Grand Palace complex on Wednesday.
At noon, the Royal Thai Army, Royal Thai Navy and Royal Thai Air Force fired cannons, 21 shots from each, from the north side of Sanam Luang to celebrate Coronation Day.
Saturday, May 4, 2019, was the start of a 3-day traditional ceremony which culminated in the coronation of Thailand’s 10th King of the Chakri Dynasty. The first day of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s Coronation, May 4, is now commemorated as a public holiday in Thailand each year.
Published : May 05, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : May 12, 2022
Published : May 12, 2022
Published : May 12, 2022
Published : May 12, 2022