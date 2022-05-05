Their Majesties make merit on Coronation Day

They were accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati, the Princess Rajasarinisiribajra, and Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya.

Their Majesties were welcomed by Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn, Princess Debaratanarajasuda, the Princess Royal, and Her Royal Highness Princess Chulabhorn, the Princess Srisavangavadhana, at Amarin Winitchai Throne Hall.

During the ceremony, the King attended prayers by a group of 20 Buddhist monks, after which he offered alms to them.

Their Majesties then paid respects to the nine Buddha images built in honour of the past nine monarchs of the Chakri Dynasty – Kings Rama I to Rama IX – before leaving the throne hall.