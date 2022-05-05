Thu, May 12, 2022

PM offers best wishes to His Majesty on occasion of Coronation Day

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his spouse Naraporn presided over a ceremony to offer their best wishes to His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn on the auspicious occasion of Coronation Day on Wednesday.

The ceremony was held at Government House’s Santi Maitree Building at 7pm and was attended by the House speaker, speaker of the Senate, the chief justice, president of the Constitutional Court, chiefs of the armed forces and the Royal Thai Police, Cabinet members, ambassadors and other high ranking government officials and their spouses.

After paying respects in front of His Majesty the King’s portrait, the prime minister delivered a speech offering best wishes to the King on the occasion of the third anniversary of his coronation on May 4, 2019. Prayut also expressed gratitude for the King’s kindness towards government officials and Thai people over the past years.

Saturday, May 4, 2019, was the start of a 3-day traditional ceremony, which culminated in the coronation of Thailand’s 10th King of the Chakri Dynasty. The first day of HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s Coronation, May 4, is now commemorated as a public holiday in Thailand each year.

