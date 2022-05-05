Pheu Thai upbeat on landslide victory as former MPs, ex-ministers join party

A general election will be held next year after the current House of Representatives completes its four-year tenure late in March.

A special parliamentary committee is currently vetting two bills that will amend the organic laws on MP elections and political parties to allow the next election to be held under a dual ballot system.

Cholnan named four candidates for Nakhon Ratchasima – Boonchong Wongtrairat, former Korat MP and former deputy interior minister, Supongpit Rungpao, Korat ex-MP, Watanachai Suebsiribul, a leading businessman in the northeastern province, and Natjira Imwiset, a young businesswoman from Korat.