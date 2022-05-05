Pheu Thai upbeat on landslide victory as former MPs, ex-ministers join party

Cholnan, Pheu Thai secretary-general Prasert Chanruangthong and party spokeswoman Teerarat Samretwanich held a press conference at the party’s headquarters to announce its candidates for Nakhon Ratchasima and Buri Ram. The candidates comprise seven former MPs and two businesspeople.
A general election will be held next year after the current House of Representatives completes its four-year tenure late in March.
A special parliamentary committee is currently vetting two bills that will amend the organic laws on MP elections and political parties to allow the next election to be held under a dual ballot system.
Cholnan named four candidates for Nakhon Ratchasima – Boonchong Wongtrairat, former Korat MP and former deputy interior minister, Supongpit Rungpao, Korat ex-MP, Watanachai Suebsiribul, a leading businessman in the northeastern province, and Natjira Imwiset, a young businesswoman from Korat.
For Buri Ram, Cholnan said, the party would field Surasak Nakhadi, Chamras Wiangson, Somnuek Hengwanitthirathana, Leng Phayungsaenkul and Sanoh Promsawat as its candidates. The five are all former Buri Ram MPs.
Cholnan said the party has assigned the nine to visit constituents in the two provinces to hear their problems and coordinate with the party on how to tackle their grievances.
The names of the nine will later be submitted for other Pheu Thai members to endorse in the so-called primary election process as required by the political party law. After this process, they would be formally endorsed as Pheu Thai candidates, Cholnan said.
“These candidates have the potential to help Pheu Thai solve the people’s problems and lead the country out of crisis, helping us reach our goal of a landslide victory,” Cholnan added.
Published : May 05, 2022
By : THE NATION
