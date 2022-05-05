PM orders assistance for drought-hit areas

Thanakorn explained that water reserves nationwide totalled 46.34 billion cubic metres, accounting for 56 per cent of capacity.

Of the total, 40.56 billion cubic metres were stored in 38 large reservoirs, 3.32 billion cubic metres in 355 medium reservoirs and 2.46 billion cubic metres in 139,894 small reservoirs, he explained.

He said that the water in four main dams, namely Bhumibol, Sirikit, Kwae Noi Bumrung Dan and Pasak Jolasid, totalled 10.11 billion cubic metres.

"The water levels in many rivers ranged between low and normal, and it is likely to increase," he added.