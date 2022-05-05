Panel sets guidelines for parties' primary elections in organic law amendments

The ad hoc panel agreed on the following five steps for holding primary elections of constituency candidates:

— The selection committee of a political party will announce the date and time and place for receiving applications from those seeking to be its constituency candidates.

— After the registration period ends, the selection committee will check the qualifications of the candidates.

— The list of candidates must be sent to provincial branches of the political party or provincial representatives of the party for consideration. The branches or provincial representatives must hold a meeting of party members in the province to endorse the list of candidates.

— The provincial branches must send back the endorsed list to the party’s executive board.

— The party’s executive board must convene a meeting to approve the list of its constituency candidates.

Somchai said the five new steps are designed to make it easier for political parties to hold primary elections because they can hold primary elections through provincial representatives instead of having to hold large-scale primary elections.

Somchai said the ad hoc panel is still considering steps for political parties to select its party-list candidates.

Apart from the bill to amend the organic law on political parties, the ad hoc panel is also vetting a bill to amend the organic law on election of MPs.

The bills have to be enacted by joint sittings of the House and Senate to implement the dual-ballot electoral system in line with earlier charter amendments.

The amendments to the two organic laws must be enacted before the next general election can be held after the current House completes its term in late March next year.