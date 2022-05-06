Wed, May 25, 2022

Thailand records 7,705 Covid-19 cases and 62 deaths on Friday

Ministry of Public Health reported on Friday (May 6) morning that in the past 24 hours there are 7,705 new patients who tested positive for Covid-19, 10 of whom have arrived in Thailand from abroad.

Death toll increased by 62, while 11,252 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals.

Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 2,084,884.
 

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,308,319 – 4,181,671 of whom have recovered, 97,672 are still in hospitals and 28,976 have died.

Separately, another 5,319 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 10,823 their second shot and 26,739 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 134,218,666.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 515.9 million on Friday, 470.75 million of whom have recovered, 38.88 million are active cases (40,366 in severe condition) and 6.27 million have died (up by 2,395).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 83.44 million, followed by India with 43.09 million, Brazil with 30.52 million, France with 28.85 million and Germany with 25.2 million.

