Prayut ‘not involved’ in controversial water project bidding: EECO

The Eastern Economic Corridor Office (EECO) insists that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had nothing to do with bidding for a major water project hit by corruption accusations.

Bidding for the water pipeline project to feed the EEC was carried out by the Finance Ministry’s Treasury Department, said the office in a statement issued on Thursday.

“The Special Economic Zone Policy Committee chaired by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha played no part whatsoever in the bidding process or decision-making of this project,” the statement said.

It came in response to accusations of corruption levelled by Pheu Thai deputy leader Yuttapong Charasathien.

The opposition party said it will target alleged irregularities in the bidding process during the no-confidence debate against Prayut and his ministers expected in July.

Yuttapong alleged that the terms of reference for the bidding had been altered to favour the winning bidder at the expense of the state.

PM Prayut last Tuesday suspended the contract signing to allow a probe into the bidding process.

The contracts to operate three water pipelines in the eastern region – Dok Krai, Nong Pla Lai-Nong Khor, and Nong Khor-Laem Chabang – will expire on December 31, 2023.

The concession to operate the pipelines has been held since 1994 by East Water (Eastern Water Resources Development and Management Plc) under the Provincial Waterworks Authority.

