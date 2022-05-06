BMA issues Covid guidelines, measures for May 22 election

BMA deputy permanent secretary Chawin Sirinak said recently that voting will be held in a well-ventilated open space. The BMA will arrange adequate thermometers and alcohol gel dispensers.
Meanwhile, the BMA will also prepare special stations for people with temperature exceeding 37.5 degrees Celsius, people who are likely to suffer from cold, coughing, and sneezing, and Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms.
They will be separated into a special zone while staff will have to wear gloves, face masks, and face shields while working.
The BMA also revealed the guidelines for staff and both infected and uninfected voters.
Guidelines for voters
Guidelines for staff
Guidelines for Covid-19 patients
Published : May 06, 2022
By : THE NATION
