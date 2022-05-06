Wed, May 25, 2022

BMA issues Covid guidelines, measures for May 22 election

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has issued guidelines and special prevention measures for Covid-19 patients during the Bangkok election on May 22 from 8am to 5pm.

BMA deputy permanent secretary Chawin Sirinak said recently that voting will be held in a well-ventilated open space. The BMA will arrange adequate thermometers and alcohol gel dispensers.

Meanwhile, the BMA will also prepare special stations for people with temperature exceeding 37.5 degrees Celsius, people who are likely to suffer from cold, coughing, and sneezing, and Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms.

They will be separated into a special zone while staff will have to wear gloves, face masks, and face shields while working.

The BMA also revealed the guidelines for staff and both infected and uninfected voters.

Guidelines for voters

  • Prepare necessary equipment such as alcohol gel and pen
  • Always wear masks outside the house, including in polling stations
  • Check your temperature and clean your hands with alcohol gel before entering polling stations. People who have temperature exceeding the normal will have to go to the special station.
  • Keep at least a metre distance from others
  • Cast a ballot under staff supervision
  • Wash your hands before leaving the polling station

Guidelines for staff

  • Avoid entering an overcrowded area or large gatherings five days before the voting
  • Staff should avoid working and get an antigen test if they are high-risk contact person who got close to patients, or have symptoms
  • Always wear masks in polling stations
  • Avoid touching face, eyes, nose, mouth, and face masks
  • Always wash the hands with soap or alcohol gel, especially before eating, after entering the bathroom, or when touching someone or a surface.
  • When counting ballots, they should be separated by at least one or two metres from citizens while citizens should avoid shouting
  • Clean yourself immediately after finishing the duty and after arriving home
  • Monitor symptoms for seven days, and get an antigen test if you experience symptoms

Guidelines for Covid-19 patients

  • Prepare necessary equipment such as alcohol gel and pen
  • Always wear masks outside the house or quarantine places including in polling stations
  • Avoid public transportation; infected voters should use a personal vehicle or a vehicle arranged by a local organisation
  • Keep at least a metre’s distance from the others
  • Strictly follow guidelines when leaving the house or quarantine places to polling stations and only enter the special stations meant for patients
  • Cast your ballot under staff supervision
  • Return home or to quarantine places immediately after voting

