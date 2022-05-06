One million more registrations to be accepted for travel subsidy

TAT Governor Yuttasak Supasorn said on Friday that the Centre for Economic Situation Administration has agreed to accept more applications and extend the deadline for the campaign after TAT had reported that the campaign had a leftover budget of around THB4 billion.

“This is an extension of phase 4 and not a new phase of the campaign, as we have not asked the government for additional budget,” he pointed out.

Under Rao Tiew Duay Kan, eligible registrants can receive 40 per cent discount on hotel rooms and restaurants, capped at THB3,000 per night. They also receive an e-voucher when checking into a hotel as well as a 40 per cent flight refund when they check out. The subsidy was originally capped at 2 million room nights and 600,000 air tickets.

So far, the campaign has around 130,000 rights left.

TAT expected to open a new round of registrations in June. The authority is also considering allowing registrants to book hotels that they have already visited in the previous phases to attract more registrations.

“Moreover, we are planning to launch the ‘Rao Tiew Duay Kan Plus’ programme, in which hotels are invited to open special rooms with up to 50 per cent discount to attract more tourists,” added Yuttasak. “The number of special rooms allowed under this programme will vary depending on the tourism industry in each province, whereas any hotel can participate on a voluntary basis.”