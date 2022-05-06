Elephants found drowned likely failed to climb out of pond

The Facebook page for Huai Kayeng elephants in the Thong Pha Phum district posted on Friday that five elephants were found dead in the pond. Their corpses had disintegrated and only their bones were left.

Pichet Chaisawad, the chief of the Lam Klong Ngu National Park, said he had received a report from villagers who had entered the forest that they had found five elephants fallen in a pond.

Lam Klong Ngu National Park staff went to the area and found that the incident had occurred in the Phra Ruesi conserved forest, not the national park area.

Preliminary investigation showed that the five elephants could have been dead for two months. Two of the carcasses were fully grown elephants, one of them was an adolescent and two were baby elephants. They said they could not identify their genders as the corpses had disintegrated beyond recognition.