Flood alert issued for Prachuap, 14 other southern provinces

Prachuap Khiri Khan and 14 other southern provinces have been placed on alert for flash floods and water runoff from today until Tuesday (May 7-10).

The other 14 southern provinces on flood alert are Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Patthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun.

The Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department issued the alert after a forecast of thundershowers and heavy rain by the Thailand Meteorological Department. The department’s weather bulletin on Friday said a brewing cyclone in the Bay of Bengal will bring strong southeasterly winds across the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf from today until Monday.

Thundershowers with isolated heavy rains are forecast over the country, while people in the South should beware of the severe weather conditions that may cause flash floods and overflows.

The disaster prevention department is coordinating with local authorities and the military to monitor the situation and prepare equipment including sandbags, boats and water pumps. It also advised people to follow the meteorological department’s weather updates or download the mobile application “Thai Disaster Alert”.

To report flood-related damage or disasters, contact the 1784 hotline or Line @1784DDPM.

