Bangkok racing to finish 32 drainage projects as flood battle looms

Meanwhile, city workers are clearing drains, dredging canals and opening waterways to improve drainage during the rainy season.

Workers have so far cleared 58.61 per cent of Bangkok’s 3,000 kilometres of drainage ditches, the BMA said.

Meanwhile, 77.78 per cent of the city’s 398.6km canal network has been dredged while 71.98 per cent of its 1,600km of waterways have been opened.

Narong said he had ordered the Department of Drainage and Sewerage to monitor drainage-clearing operations and ensure they were completed on time for the flood season.

The department will also deploy water pumps and backhoes to tackle chronic flood problems on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road caused by construction of the MRT Pink Line.

Workers and contractors at the construction site have been ordered to build a barrier to prevent soil and building material from blocking drainage channels.