Police nab Bangkok’s Songkran burglar, hunt for 10-million-baht loot

A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a house and making off with more than 10 million baht in cash and gold during the long Songkran break.

Police said on Saturday that the man, who had been nabbed on Friday, confessed to the break-in.

The suspect is being interrogated about the location of the assets, so they can be returned to the owners, police said.

Police have not provided details about the arrest or the name of the suspect.

Bank employee Juthasit Mekwongtrakan recently reported that his house in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district had been broken into while he and his family were away on a vacation during the Songkran break in mid-April.

Upon returning home, he discovered that the safe in his bedroom had been pried open and assets worth more than 10 million baht stolen. The assets included cash in Thai and foreign currency as well as gold bars and ornaments.

