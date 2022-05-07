Police nab Bangkok’s Songkran burglar, hunt for 10-million-baht loot

Police said on Saturday that the man, who had been nabbed on Friday, confessed to the break-in.

The suspect is being interrogated about the location of the assets, so they can be returned to the owners, police said.

Police have not provided details about the arrest or the name of the suspect.

Bank employee Juthasit Mekwongtrakan recently reported that his house in Bangkok’s Huai Khwang district had been broken into while he and his family were away on a vacation during the Songkran break in mid-April.