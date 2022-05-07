Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

Prayut worried over online content targeting Thai royals

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed concern about online campaigns targeting the monarchy after a Lazada sales ad sparked a public outcry earlier this week.

Prayut said Thais love and respect the monarchy and that it serves as a centre of unity for the country.

He was responding to an advertisement depicting a woman in a wheelchair being bullied by another who is apparently of noble birth. The TikTok clip launched an outcry among Thai netizens who accused the creators of making fun of people with disabilities and being particularly offensive to a royal. Some people were so offended that they deleted the e-commerce platform’s app and launched a campaign for its boycott.

Meanwhile, the Digital Economy and Society Ministry said it is working with the Police Technology Crime Suppression Division to see if any laws had been violated, the government spokesman said.

“Marketers, influencers and content creators should be careful about what they put online. You should avoid content that can be deemed inappropriate and targets an institution that is respected by the entire nation,” Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said.

“Not only will they dissatisfy Thais across the country, but will also damage the image and reputation of the brands involved. They could also risk violating the law,” he said. “It is against human rights principles to mock the disabled. I don’t think any Thai consumer will support that kind of ‘uncreative’ marketing.”

Meanwhile, the advertising firm Intersect Design Factory, which had hired the influencers in question, took responsibility for the offensive ad and said it had no intention of mocking the disabled or any individual in particular. The offensive clip has also been pulled off the net.

Lazada also issued an apology on Friday and said the controversial ad had not gone through a proper vetting process, otherwise “it would never have been published as it is against our values and principles”.

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Out-of-order tsunami buoys being fixed, state agency clarifies

Published : May 25, 2022

Monkeypox no worry for Lopburi residents living amid monkeys

Published : May 25, 2022

Revered ‘white’ elephant in Saraburi draws many visitors each day

Published : May 25, 2022

Chadchart visits Vachirabenjatas Park, Lam Sali to tackle problems

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 07, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.