Prayut worried over online content targeting Thai royals

Prayut said Thais love and respect the monarchy and that it serves as a centre of unity for the country.

He was responding to an advertisement depicting a woman in a wheelchair being bullied by another who is apparently of noble birth. The TikTok clip launched an outcry among Thai netizens who accused the creators of making fun of people with disabilities and being particularly offensive to a royal. Some people were so offended that they deleted the e-commerce platform’s app and launched a campaign for its boycott.

Meanwhile, the Digital Economy and Society Ministry said it is working with the Police Technology Crime Suppression Division to see if any laws had been violated, the government spokesman said.