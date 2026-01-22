OR to stop selling Gasohol E85 from Feb 1 as demand declines

PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) has announced it will stop selling Gasohol E85, effective 1 February 2026, citing a continued decline in consumer demand.
Thansettakij reported that the decision has drawn wide attention because Gasohol E85 is used by a significant number of motorists. The outlet said OR has explained the reasons behind the move.
According to the report, OR—through Pithara Kasemsuvan, marketing strategy manager at OR, also acting as marketing strategy and product management manager for Café Amazon—issued a written notice to PTT Station operators titled: Notification of the discontinuation of Gasohol E85 sales.
In the notice, OR said it had reviewed market demand and found that demand for Gasohol E85 has continued to decline. It attributed the trend largely to the government’s use of the Oil Fuel Fund mechanism, which has shifted from a compensation/subsidy model to a levy-collection model. As a result, OR said, the retail price of Gasohol E85 has become higher than Gasohol E20.
OR said the discontinuation is intended to allow stations to manage their product portfolio in line with market demand and to increase opportunities to sell products with higher demand. It therefore informed operators that it would stop supplying and selling Gasohol E85 from all fuel depots.
The measure takes effect from 1 February 2026. 31 January 2026 will be the final day that fuel depots sell Gasohol E85. Stations may continue selling Gasohol E85 from remaining stock in underground tanks until the fuel level is too low to be pumped and dispensed.
For replacement products, OR asked stations to cooperate in adding fuels in the Super Power product group as substitutes, with area managers (AMs) considering which products are suitable based on the target customer group at each station.
What is Gasohol E85?
Gasohol E85 is a blended fuel made by mixing 85% ethanol with 15% petrol (gasoline). It is often described as more environmentally friendly because its exhaust emissions are lower than petrol. It is widely used in countries such as Brazil, Sweden and the United States. Standards for E85 may vary by country, but key properties typically include the percentage of ethanol, the percentage of hydrocarbons and sulphur content.
Ethanol blends are generally named by the ethanol proportion. For example, E20 contains 20% ethanol and E10 contains 10% ethanol.
