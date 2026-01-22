OR to stop selling Gasohol E85 from Feb 1 as demand declines

PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc (OR) has announced it will stop selling Gasohol E85, effective 1 February 2026, citing a continued decline in consumer demand.

Thansettakij reported that the decision has drawn wide attention because Gasohol E85 is used by a significant number of motorists. The outlet said OR has explained the reasons behind the move.

According to the report, OR—through Pithara Kasemsuvan, marketing strategy manager at OR, also acting as marketing strategy and product management manager for Café Amazon—issued a written notice to PTT Station operators titled: Notification of the discontinuation of Gasohol E85 sales.

In the notice, OR said it had reviewed market demand and found that demand for Gasohol E85 has continued to decline. It attributed the trend largely to the government’s use of the Oil Fuel Fund mechanism, which has shifted from a compensation/subsidy model to a levy-collection model. As a result, OR said, the retail price of Gasohol E85 has become higher than Gasohol E20.