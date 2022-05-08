Rain to lash Thailand until Tuesday, flood danger in South

The Thai Meteorological Department said on Sunday that a tropical depression in the Bay of Bengal will bring more rain to Thailand, especially in the South.
The depression is moving northwest at a speed of 15 kilometres per hour and is expected to develop into tropical cyclone today and move to the upper Bay of Bengal on Monday and Tuesday.
Thailand will experience continuous rainfall and isolated heavy rain with very heavy rain in the south, the department said.
It warned people in the South to beware of severe weather conditions that may cause flash floods and runoffs.
It added that strengthening wind would whip up waves to two metres high in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf and over two metres in thundershowers.
All ships should proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers, the department added.
Published : May 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022