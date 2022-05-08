Thai uniform supplier sets up sharing rack for underprivileged

The Education Ministry has announced that schools can reopen for the new academic year on May 17 after almost two years of closure due to Covid-19.
The store’s owner Sittichok Pao-in said on Sunday that this is the second year the handout has been organised. A similar event was held last year when many parents donated old school uniforms to help out.
“The store is accepting old uniforms to help other children,” he said.
Meanwhile, even though the price of school uniforms has risen by 5 to 10 baht owing to high production costs, many families flocked to the boutique to purchase uniforms for their children.
However, the number of uniforms purchased has dropped because parents also had to buy physical education and boy scout uniforms as well.
Published : May 08, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022