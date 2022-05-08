Artificial breeding eyed to boost dolphin population in Songkhla Lake

Hence, the department is looking into how the dolphins in the lake can be inseminated by another herd.

Meanwhile, as a short-term measure, the department will closely monitor the lake and restrict public access, Varawut said.

He added that the department will also launch an awareness campaign among locals, especially fishermen, about the need to save the dolphins.

Varawut also called on all Thais to help preserve the country’s natural resources now that the country has reopened to tourists. He noted that over the past three years when the country was closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many areas have “healed” themselves and are beautiful again. He said these areas can serve as magnets to draw in the tourists.

Some 52 per cent of coastal areas, especially dugong feeding sites, have been rehabilitated. He also said that now there is about 1.7 million rai of fertile mangrove forests.

This improvement has led to an increase in the dugong population to 255 from 221 in 2019, while sea turtles’ nests have risen to 502 from 373 in 2019. Also, rare animals like whale sharks are being spotted more often.

The government will also encourage the business sector to adopt a net-zero emission policy to help tackle climate change. He pointed out that climate change has led to a rise in the temperature of the oceans, bleaching of corals and other environmental issues.

As to whether the entrance fee into Maya Bay will be raised to protect the environment, he said the government will wait for the economy to revive before the measure is discussed.

As for raisers of red-whiskered bulbuls calling for the bird to be removed from the list of protected species, Varawut said the birds have risen in number because they are on the list. He fears that if they were removed from the list, their numbers would drop again.

However, he said, the government will later study the population of red-whiskered bulbuls and their threats before making a decision.