Thailand raises age of legal immunity from 10 to 12 years old

The amendment was published in the Royal Gazette on Saturday and came into effect today.

Cited for the change was medical data showing that the brains of children aged 12 were at a similar development stage to those of 10-year-olds. Children’s conscience was not yet fully developed by the age of 12 so they could not anticipate the outcome of their actions, the amendment added. It reasoned that the move to raise the age of legal immunity was also in line with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which Thailand has ratified.