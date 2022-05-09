Yes it’s true, govt is eyeing THB492 minimum daily wage rate: Suchart

He said this to clarify rumours that have been doing the rounds on social media.

“The ministry has discussed the raise with representatives of workers’ unions and businesses based on the rate submitted by the minimum wage subcommittee in each province,” Suchart said.

“The highest rate submitted has been 492 baht per day, but this is for specific provinces and is not yet final.

“The ministry will set the new minimum wage based on the cost of living, inflation rate and economic status of employers in each area to minimise the impact on related parties. The government insists on being partial and not taking sides,” he added.

The minister also said that he expects the new rate and provinces where it will be applied to be announced by September.

The last raise was in December 2019, when the minimum daily wage for unskilled labour was increased to between 313 and 336 baht from 308 to 330 baht.