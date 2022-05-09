Prayut gets support from locals as he visits farm in Chonburi

No politicians from the Kunplome family, who are known to have Chonburi as their stronghold, turned up to welcome Prayut.

Prayut told a group of local people and labourers who welcomed him that he was pleased to meet them.

When the people shouted: “Uncle Tu fight on”, Prayut replied: “I’ll definitely fight or else I would not have survived so long.”

Prayut said he was working for the people but some works could progress only slowly, step by step.

When some people shouted: “We love Uncle Tu”, Prayut replied: “If so, please don’t abandon me.”

Prayut also posed for photos with MPs and community leaders and local politicians.