Prayut gets support from locals as he visits farm in Chonburi

Prayut’s helicopter lifted off from the Second Cavalry Division in Bangkok at 7.45am and headed to the Kubota Farm in Tambon Nong Iroon of Bang Bueng district. The farm is where the Kubota tractor manufacturer demonstrates its farming machines.
Prayut was accompanied by Interior Minster Anupong Paochinda and Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin, as well as Thirapat Prayoonsit, permanent secretary for PM’s Office, Siririrk Songwilai, permanent secretary for Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry, and Sutthipong Julcharoen, permanent secretary for Interior Ministry.
The entourage was welcomed by Palang Pracharath Party MPs for eastern provinces: Jongchai Wongsai (Chonburi), Ronthep Anuwat (Chonburi), Sompong Sophon (Rayong), Chaiwat Paopiamsup (Chachoengsao), and Thanapat Kittiwongsa (Chanthaburi).
The entourage was also welcomed by tambon chief and local politicians, including Kitti Paopiamsup, Chachoengsao Provincial Adminstrative Organisation president.
No politicians from the Kunplome family, who are known to have Chonburi as their stronghold, turned up to welcome Prayut.
Prayut told a group of local people and labourers who welcomed him that he was pleased to meet them.
When the people shouted: “Uncle Tu fight on”, Prayut replied: “I’ll definitely fight or else I would not have survived so long.”
Prayut said he was working for the people but some works could progress only slowly, step by step.
When some people shouted: “We love Uncle Tu”, Prayut replied: “If so, please don’t abandon me.”
Prayut also posed for photos with MPs and community leaders and local politicians.
Published : May 09, 2022
By : THE NATION
