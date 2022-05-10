Thailand records 6,230 Covid-19 cases and 53 deaths on Tuesday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,337,568 – 4,228,370 of whom have recovered, 80,002 are still in hospitals and 29,196 have died.

Separately, another 5,085 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 18,352 their second shot and 33,145 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 134,791,823.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 517.78 million on Tuesday, 472.67 million of whom have recovered, 38.83 million are active cases (39,655 in severe condition) and 6.28 million have died (up by 1,076).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 83.69 million, followed by India with 43.11 million, Brazil with 30.57 million, France with 28.97 million and Germany with 25.39 million.