How will downgraded Covid alert level affect you?

The new regulations under Level 3 are as follows:
Regulations under Level 4:
Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said that most provinces are seeing a continuous improvement in their situation, which indicates that the country is entering a post-pandemic stage where Covid-19 will officially be declared an endemic disease.
Published : May 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022