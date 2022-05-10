How will downgraded Covid alert level affect you?

Regulations under Level 4:

Risky venues: People advised against eating and drinking together, visiting high-risk places.

Large gatherings: People are advised to avoid close contact with others.

Travel: Everyone is advised to avoid using public transport or travelling.

Leaving/entering Thailand: Everyone advised against travelling overseas.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said that most provinces are seeing a continuous improvement in their situation, which indicates that the country is entering a post-pandemic stage where Covid-19 will officially be declared an endemic disease.