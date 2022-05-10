Wed, May 25, 2022

How will downgraded Covid alert level affect you?

With the number of new cases dropping significantly, the Public Health Ministry decided on Monday to lower Thailand’s Covid-19 alert from Level 4 to Level 3. The downgraded level allows people to resume their daily lives with fewer restrictions. However, nightspots remain closed.

The new regulations under Level 3 are as follows:

  • Risky venues: People advised against visiting entertainment venues/crowded places that are not well ventilated.
  • Large gatherings: At-risk groups, partially vaccinated people are advised to stay away.
  • Travel: At-risk group, partially vaccinated advised against using public transport.
  • Leaving/entering Thailand: At-risk groups, partially vaccinated advised against travelling overseas.

Regulations under Level 4:

  • Risky venues: People advised against eating and drinking together, visiting high-risk places.
  • Large gatherings: People are advised to avoid close contact with others.
  • Travel: Everyone is advised to avoid using public transport or travelling.
  • Leaving/entering Thailand: Everyone advised against travelling overseas.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, said that most provinces are seeing a continuous improvement in their situation, which indicates that the country is entering a post-pandemic stage where Covid-19 will officially be declared an endemic disease.

Published : May 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

