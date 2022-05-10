Court urged to block 42 URLs for sharing controversial Lazada ad

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn was referring to an ad that was seen as mocking the Royal Family and the disabled, which was created by influencers Nara Aniwat and Thidaporn “Nurat” Chaokuwiang to promote the platform for clothes shopping. The video depicts a woman in a wheelchair being bullied by another person of noble birth, sparking an uproar on the net.
Chaiwut said the ministry and the Technology Crime Suppression Division are working together to gather evidence and more information to take action against any online platform or site that defames the monarchy by sharing the ad.
So far, the two agencies have found 42 URLs for sharing the ads. He said the ministry will also inform the owners of the 42 addresses to remove the content or face legal action, Chaiwut added.
Asked what measures the ministry would take to prevent similar incidents, Chaiwut said advertisement agencies, influencers and PR agencies must have their own code of ethics and there should be a professional group to supervise them to make sure their ads will not be illegal and unethical.
Chaiwut said the PR agencies’ professional group must supervise to make sure that their ads would not cause people to feel bad or feel they are being bullied.
“It’s not right for government agencies to give them orders because they have their freedom of expression as guaranteed by the Constitution,” Chaiwut said.
“But please respect the law and go by the norms acceptable to Thai society. Do not do anything that is unacceptable to Thai society. If they do it, their business will get hurt.”
Asked whether he fears Thai-Sino ties will be affected now that several Thai government agencies have announced their boycott of Lazada, an online shopping platform from China, Chaiwut replied that Lazada should care for the feelings of Thais as well.
“It’s not right for them to do anything they want without caring how Thais would feel. Chinese people also have to respect Thai law and care about Thais’ feelings,” Chaiwut said.
Chaiwut said the Thai government needed to take action and send out warning signals to Lazada or other platforms that Thailand disagrees with such a controversial ad.
“If we don’t remind them or make known our disapproval, similar actions will continue endlessly. We have to send a signal to foreign businesses and foreigners that Thais cannot accept such things and they must stop doing this to Thailand,” Chaiwut said.
He added that Lazada should come up with an AI or algorithm to check and disable such controversial ads instead of waiting for an outcry from Thais before they remove the ads.
Published : May 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
