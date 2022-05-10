Court urged to block 42 URLs for sharing controversial Lazada ad

Chaiwut said the PR agencies’ professional group must supervise to make sure that their ads would not cause people to feel bad or feel they are being bullied.

“It’s not right for government agencies to give them orders because they have their freedom of expression as guaranteed by the Constitution,” Chaiwut said.

“But please respect the law and go by the norms acceptable to Thai society. Do not do anything that is unacceptable to Thai society. If they do it, their business will get hurt.”

Asked whether he fears Thai-Sino ties will be affected now that several Thai government agencies have announced their boycott of Lazada, an online shopping platform from China, Chaiwut replied that Lazada should care for the feelings of Thais as well.

“It’s not right for them to do anything they want without caring how Thais would feel. Chinese people also have to respect Thai law and care about Thais’ feelings,” Chaiwut said.

Chaiwut said the Thai government needed to take action and send out warning signals to Lazada or other platforms that Thailand disagrees with such a controversial ad.

“If we don’t remind them or make known our disapproval, similar actions will continue endlessly. We have to send a signal to foreign businesses and foreigners that Thais cannot accept such things and they must stop doing this to Thailand,” Chaiwut said.

He added that Lazada should come up with an AI or algorithm to check and disable such controversial ads instead of waiting for an outcry from Thais before they remove the ads.