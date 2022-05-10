Cabinet okays amendments to Social Security rules on pensions

The amendment will also allow them to use their savings with the Social Security Fund as a guarantee for obtaining a loan from a commercial bank, he added.

Suchart said the Labour Ministry has come up with this proposal because certain rules of the fund do not correspond to the current situation, where workers and employees are suffering from financial problems due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The bill also seeks to extend the coverage period for people insured under Section 33, in which employers also contribute to the Social Security Fund.