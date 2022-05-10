One in 5 Thais unable to understand basic health issues: survey

Factors causing low health literacy among Thai citizens include old age, lack of opportunity to study, no community role, no access to internet and social media, hearing problems and inability to read and/or write.

Health literacy among respondents was lowest when it came to medicine and healthcare products, healthcare services, disease prevention, and health promotion.

Meanwhile, literacy regarding health-related skills was lowest when it came to accessing information about healthcare products and services, followed by reviews and questions about healthcare products.