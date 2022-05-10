Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

One in 5 Thais unable to understand basic health issues: survey

Almost one in five Thais (19 per cent) are incapable of understanding basic health information, a national health-literacy survey showed on Monday.

The Department of Health's survey showed that only 65 per cent of Thais are health literate – lower than the target of 70 per cent.

Factors causing low health literacy among Thai citizens include old age, lack of opportunity to study, no community role, no access to internet and social media, hearing problems and inability to read and/or write.

Health literacy among respondents was lowest when it came to medicine and healthcare products, healthcare services, disease prevention, and health promotion.

Meanwhile, literacy regarding health-related skills was lowest when it came to accessing information about healthcare products and services, followed by reviews and questions about healthcare products.

Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha said in response that health literacy among Thais must be boosted.

He added that the national committee for health literacy promotion and communication would tackle the issue.

"This move aims to give Thais health literacy so they can take care of their health," he said. "If Thais are aware of health issues, they will become healthier."

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Out-of-order tsunami buoys being fixed, state agency clarifies

Published : May 25, 2022

Monkeypox no worry for Lopburi residents living amid monkeys

Published : May 25, 2022

Revered ‘white’ elephant in Saraburi draws many visitors each day

Published : May 25, 2022

Chadchart visits Vachirabenjatas Park, Lam Sali to tackle problems

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 10, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.