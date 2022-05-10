Royal Ploughing Ceremony to forecast harvest on Friday

This ancient tradition, which dates back over 700 years in Thailand and was discontinued in the 1920s, was revived in the 1960s by King Rama IX.

The ceremony is held every year to forecast the rice harvest and whether the country will have abundant supplies of food. The event starts with two sacred oxen being hitched to a wooden plough and led by officials in ceremonial dress to plough a furrow. As the furrow is ploughed, the court Brahmins scatter rice to symbolise the start of the growing season.

The oxen are then offered different kinds of food, including rice, corn, green beans, sesame, freshly cut grass, water and rice wine, and the harvest is predicted based on what the oxen choose.