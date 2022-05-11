Wed, May 25, 2022

Their Majesties perform religious ceremony at Bangkok City Pillar Shrine

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana performed a religious ceremony at Bangkok City Pillar Shrine to mark the city’s 240th anniversary on Tuesday.

The ceremony took place at 5.06pm at the shrine in Phra Nakhon district.

Their Majesties also worshipped sacred images in the area, such as protective deities, namely Thepharak, Chaopho Ho Klong, Phra Suea Mueang, Phra Song Mueang, Chaopho Chetakhup and Phra Kan Chai Si.

Their Majesties returned to Dusit Palace in Dusit district after the ceremony.

King Rama I had the Bangkok city pillar erected near the Temple of the Emerald Buddha on April 21, 1782, with the city’s horoscope inside. The original pillar was made of cassia wood known as Chaiyaphruek, measuring 75cm in diameter and 270cm high.

During the reign of King Rama IV, the old pillar was replaced by a new one made of the same kind of wood, measuring 5.115 metres high and standing on a base 180cm wide, sheltered by a Prang-shaped shrine as it appears today.

Published : May 11, 2022

By : THE NATION

