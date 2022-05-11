Trang factory sees hot sales of its charcoal stoves as cooking gas prices rise

Kuan Thani charcoal stove factory owner Sirinya Luandee, 37, said the demand for charcoal stoves has risen sharply since the middle of April and it is likely to keep increasing.

She said the factory has increased its production capacity to 4,000 stoves per month from between 2,000 and 3,000.

However, she claimed that the factory cannot increase its production capacity further due to the limitation in the number of workers and production methods.

“The factory received almost 20,000 orders for charcoal stoves, forcing it to accelerate production to meet demand,” she said.

“Most customers are retailers who bought them for sale in Songkhla, Krabi, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani and Phuket.”