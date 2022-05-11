State agencies to fast track export of skilled workforce to Saudi Arabia

Phairoj said the meeting on Tuesday focused on the export of engineers and welders to work on oil rigs in the Middle East nation.

Phairoj said Ovart Thongbormakood, director of the Overseas Employment Administration Division, was assigned during the meeting to cooperate with the Office for Development of Trainers and Training Technology to invite Mermaid Maritime representative to visit a welding training centre of the Area 1 Skill Development Office in Samut Prakan province. The visit would convince Mermaid Maritime of the welding skills of Thai workers.

Phairoj added that Sibmuenchai Photisin, inspector-general of the Labour Ministry, has been assigned to coordinate with the Employment Department, the Skill Development Department and Mermaid Maritime to recruit and prepare Thai workers for jobs in Saudi Arabia.

The Employment Department will recruit workers for the Skill Development to train and for Mermaid Maritime to hire and bring to work in Saudi Arabia. Mermaid is a leading international subsea and offshore drilling services company for major oil and gas companies or their contractors.

“Those who want to work overseas can register at the overseas employment centre of the the Overseas Employment Administration Division,” Phairoj said.

“They must state the country where they want to work and the position they are seeking.”

Phairoj added that applicants must also state their English skill level and their work experience.

Interested Thai workers can also apply for overseas jobs at employment offices of Area 1-10 or at their provincial employment offices.

So far, 1,794 workers — 1,205 men and 529 women — have applied for jobs in Saudi Arabia, Phairoj added.

An executive of Mermaid Maritime said his company has large construction projects to support petroleum and gas industries in Saudi Arabia and other Middle East nations.

The executive said Mermaid has already been hiring some Thai workers as welders to work for its construction projects in the sea off Saudi Arabia and other Middle East countries and the workers are getting a daily pay of about THB3,000 to THB4,000.