Car driver escapes uninjured as steel beam falls on windscreen

A giant steel beam fell from the truck on the windscreen to the left of the driver. The Honda car carried a Khon Kaen licence plate. The beam did not pierce the windshield but left it partially damaged.

Police did not reveal the name of the car driver.

The truck driver, Nimit Ngamsaeng, 27, told police that he was transporting the steel beams and parts with total weight of 15 tonnes to a construction site in the Lumpini area via Rama IX Road.