Car driver escapes uninjured as steel beam falls on windscreen

Pol Captain Thanawat Wiphatothai, deputy inspector of Makasan Police Station, said the accident happened at 6am on Asoke-Montree Road near the Asoke-Phetchaburi intersection in Bangkok’s Makasan district.
A giant steel beam fell from the truck on the windscreen to the left of the driver. The Honda car carried a Khon Kaen licence plate. The beam did not pierce the windshield but left it partially damaged.
Police did not reveal the name of the car driver.
The truck driver, Nimit Ngamsaeng, 27, told police that he was transporting the steel beams and parts with total weight of 15 tonnes to a construction site in the Lumpini area via Rama IX Road.
When he reached the Asoke-Phetchaburi intersection, he made a left turn into the Asoke-Montree Road but when his truck climbed up the bridge over the Saen Saeb Canal, the chains that tied the beams broke, as a result the beams and parts slid on to the road. One of them hit the windshield of the car right behind the truck.
Published : May 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022
Published : May 25, 2022