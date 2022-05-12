Thailand records 8,019 Covid-19 cases and 59 deaths on Thursday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,353,237 – 4,246,499 of whom have recovered, 77,427 are still in hospitals and 29,311 have died.

Separately, another 20,768 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 54,557 their second shot and 92,254 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 135,106,059.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 519.23 million on Thursday, 474.07 million of whom have recovered, 38.88 million are active cases (39,258 in severe condition) and 6.28 million have died (up by 1,510).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 83.95 million, followed by India with 43.11 million, Brazil with 30.62 million, France with 29.06 million and Germany with 25.58 million.