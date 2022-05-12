Wed, May 25, 2022

Suchatvee vows to deal with repeated flooding if he is elected Bangkok governor

Democrat Party Bangkok governor candidate Suchatvee Suwansawat promised to deal with repeated flooding in Bangkok, claiming that the capital would become inundated if the problem is not tackled immediately.

He made the remark during a campaign in Ratchathewi district on Wednesday.

Suchatvee also vowed to improve uneven pavements, allocate areas for selling goods and set up drinking water dispensers on footpaths if he is elected.

To tackle flooding during the rainy season, he said electric water pumps must be set up across Bangkok because dredging and flood control reservoirs were not enough.

He explained his plan to tackle flooding is divided into three phases:

Short term: Replace manual pumps with automatic ones along with water gates similar to those employed in other countries.

Middle term: Create flood control reservoirs underground in flood-prone areas, especially Chatuchak, Ramkhamhaeng and Sukhumvit, to mitigate the impact on residents and motorists.

Long term: Implement a plan to deal with the increasing level of saltwater in the Chao Phraya River.

“Residents in Ayutthaya have suffered from flooding for a long time,” he pointed out. “Bangkok will be inundated in the future if the problem is not solved immediately,” he warned.

Suchatvee also promised to make tap water available for all Bangkokians as residents in some areas, such as Nong Chok district, are not able to access tap water.

Published : May 12, 2022

By : THE NATION

