Former Judiciary Office official disqualified from Bangkok governor race

Samrarn said the Bangkok Election Office had been informed by the Judicial Commission that Sarawut had faced a charge of abusing authority, violating Section 77 of the Judicial Commission Act of BE 2543 (2000), and was hence fired from judiciary service.

Samrarn said the Local Administrations Election Act prohibited persons who have been fired from duty for committing corruption or abusing authority from running for election.

Sarawut used to be a special adviser to the Judiciary Office before he became the secretary-general. He was also a director on several boards, including the board of directors of the Airports of Thailand Plc, the board of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and a member of the council of King Mongkut’s Institute of Technology Ladkrabang.