Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

King and Queen offer blessings for Royal Ploughing Ceremony

Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana on Thursday oversaw a ceremony to appoint the Phraya Raekna (Lord of the Royal Ploughing Ceremony) and Celestial Maidens for the Royal Ploughing Ceremony.

The ceremony took place at Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (Wat Phra Kaew or the Temple of the Emerald Buddha) in Bangkok's Phra Nakhon district.

Her Royal Highness Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati also participated in the ceremony.

Their Majesties paid respect to Phra Phuttha Maha Mani Rattana Patimakon (the Emerald Buddha) and other sacred images, as well as sprinkling holy water on crops for an abundant harvest in Thailand.

This year, Agriculture Ministry Permanent Secretary Thongplew Kongjun was appointed as Phraya Raek Na, while officials from agriculture-related agencies such as Department of Agricultural Extension were selected for the roles of Celestial Maidens.

The ancient royal tradition to mark the start of the rice-growing season and forecast the harvest is being held at Sanam Luang in Bangkok's Phra Nakhon district on Friday.

Nation Thailnad
