Bid to curb frequency of adverts on YouTube

CPB has also held an informal meeting with the Digital Economy and Society Ministry, which has maintained that a court verdict on the matter is required before any concrete action can be taken, the source said.

YouTube viewers are familiar with adverts popping up and disrupting videos. Ad-free service is only available to paid subscribers.

The CPB source said that in dealing with the YouTube issue, the agency may refer to existing rules on television advertising, which limits the frequency of ads to protect viewers’ rights.

“Future measures may be based on the regulations controlling TV adverts, so consumers’ rights can be best protected,” the source added.

More than 42.8 million people in Thailand, or about 61 per cent of the population, watch YouTube, according to data as of early this year.

Up to 77.8 per cent of the population or 54.5 million people are connected to the internet in Thailand, the Global Digital Report 2022 shows.

An estimated 27 billion baht has been spent on digital advertising so far this year, with YouTube being the second most popular platform for advertisers after Facebook, Thailand’s Digital Advertising Association says.