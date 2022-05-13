Feasibility study taking fresh look at tram transport from Phuket airport

The Transport Ministry has ordered the MRTA to review the project as the ministry believes that rubber-wheeled electric vehicles would save up to THB15.28 billion in construction costs, reduce the construction period from the current nine months and offer cheaper fares.

A source said the ministry has told the MRTA to review the project in keeping with the current situation, as well as reduce investment costs as much as possible, to enable citizens to use services at THB20-40 per trip.

It added that the MRTA has also been ordered to discuss with the Highways Department the possibility of setting up routes on highway areas in a bid to lower construction costs on tunnels and elevated roads.

"The construction costs of tunnels and elevated roads are quite high and would cause fares to rise," a source said, adding that rising fares would cause citizens to use other modes of public transport instead.

A source added that the ministry had also advised the MRTA to study fare collection guidelines, with fares increase depending on distance, similar to Bangkok electric trains.

Fares should be collected depending on each zone as commuters in Phuket would not prefer short-distance travel, it added.