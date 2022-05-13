Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

Controversial Lazada advert unacceptable, says Chinese embassy

China's embassy in Bangkok said on Friday that the content in Lazada’s controversial promotional video clip was “unacceptable”.

In its Facebook post, the Chinese embassy said it was aware of the “incident” and “shares the same view that the content in the video is unacceptable”, according to its spokesperson.

It was the first official response from the Chinese government regarding this matter since the furore started early this month.

The embassy’s Facebook post got almost 2,000 likes within a few hours. Many followers thanked the Chinese mission for “good understanding” about the sensitive matter.

Some commenters asked what action the Chinese government would take against the executives of the e-commerce company for “hurting the feelings of many Thais”.

Lazada, an international e-commerce company, is owned by China’s Alibaba Group.

The e-commerce platform’s promotional video, which has since been taken down, featured a transgender social-media influencer known as “Nara Crepe Katoey” and a woman in a wheelchair.

The way the disabled woman was treated in the advert led to criticism that it was a mockery of disability. Meanwhile, royalists viewed the portrayal of the wheelchair-bound woman as a veiled reference to a Royal Family member.

The influencer claimed the perceived royal insult was pure imagination.

However, angry royalists continued to push for legal action against her.

The Royal Thai Army’s commander-in-chief has banned Lazada from delivering parcels inside its premises. The Navy and Air Force, meanwhile, discouraged their personnel from buying from the online e-commerce platform.

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Out-of-order tsunami buoys being fixed, state agency clarifies

Published : May 25, 2022

Monkeypox no worry for Lopburi residents living amid monkeys

Published : May 25, 2022

Revered ‘white’ elephant in Saraburi draws many visitors each day

Published : May 25, 2022

Chadchart visits Vachirabenjatas Park, Lam Sali to tackle problems

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 13, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.