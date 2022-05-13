Controversial Lazada advert unacceptable, says Chinese embassy

In its Facebook post, the Chinese embassy said it was aware of the “incident” and “shares the same view that the content in the video is unacceptable”, according to its spokesperson.

It was the first official response from the Chinese government regarding this matter since the furore started early this month.

The embassy’s Facebook post got almost 2,000 likes within a few hours. Many followers thanked the Chinese mission for “good understanding” about the sensitive matter.

Some commenters asked what action the Chinese government would take against the executives of the e-commerce company for “hurting the feelings of many Thais”.