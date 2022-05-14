Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

Thailand adds Irrawaddy dolphins to ‘reserved’ list as extinction beckons

Irrawaddy dolphins will be listed as a reserved species – the highest class of protection for animals in Thailand – after only 14 of them were found in the latest survey of Songkhla Lake.

The national marine committee accepted a proposal to add the endangered river dolphins to the reserve list, according to fisheries professor Thon Thamrongnawasawat, who led the survey.

The move comes after Natural Resources and Environment minister Varawut Silpa-Archa said Irrawaddy dolphins needed urgent protection to prevent their extinction in Thailand.

Prof Thon said reserved-species status for the dolphins would spark increased conservation efforts, led by the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.

Short-term conservation measures will include boat patrols and building public awareness of the threats to Irrawaddy dolphins. In the long term, scientists will study their reproduction as well as ways to restore their habitat in Songkhla Lake. They will also increase their food stocks and create a centre to treat them.

Thon reported in April that only 14 Irrawaddy dolphins remained in Songkhla.

Irrawaddy dolphins are listed as critically endangered throughout Asia by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), with 140 found in India, 90 in Indonesia, 90 in Cambodia, and 80 in Myanmar. Laos reported the death of its last Irrawaddy dolphin in April.

The main threats to the species are net-fishing and degradation of their habitat through human activities such as dam-building on the Mekong.

 

Thailand adds Irrawaddy dolphins to ‘reserved’ list as extinction beckons Thailand adds Irrawaddy dolphins to ‘reserved’ list as extinction beckons Thailand adds Irrawaddy dolphins to ‘reserved’ list as extinction beckons Thailand adds Irrawaddy dolphins to ‘reserved’ list as extinction beckons

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Out-of-order tsunami buoys being fixed, state agency clarifies

Published : May 25, 2022

Monkeypox no worry for Lopburi residents living amid monkeys

Published : May 25, 2022

Revered ‘white’ elephant in Saraburi draws many visitors each day

Published : May 25, 2022

Chadchart visits Vachirabenjatas Park, Lam Sali to tackle problems

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 14, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.