Thailand adds Irrawaddy dolphins to ‘reserved’ list as extinction beckons

The move comes after Natural Resources and Environment minister Varawut Silpa-Archa said Irrawaddy dolphins needed urgent protection to prevent their extinction in Thailand.

Prof Thon said reserved-species status for the dolphins would spark increased conservation efforts, led by the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources.

Short-term conservation measures will include boat patrols and building public awareness of the threats to Irrawaddy dolphins. In the long term, scientists will study their reproduction as well as ways to restore their habitat in Songkhla Lake. They will also increase their food stocks and create a centre to treat them.

Thon reported in April that only 14 Irrawaddy dolphins remained in Songkhla.