Thailand records 6,094 Covid-19 cases and 51 deaths on Sunday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,373,846 – 4,273,599 of whom have recovered, 70,775 are still in hospitals and 29,472 have died.

Separately, another 7,344 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 22,232 their second shot and 40,972 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 135,590,107.