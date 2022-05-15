New Bangkok river bridge on course to open next year

Construction of the two-kilometre-long cable-stayed bridge is being undertaken by Ch Karnchang Plc.

The construction period is 39 months and scheduled to be completed next year, EXAT said.

The slope of the bridge will be less steep than Rama IX Bridge to facilitate traffic flow. It is also designed to withstand winds of up to 270 kilometres per hour, equivalent to a tornado, it added.

The bridge will connect the six-lane elevated road, Bang Khlo intersection and two expressways – Chalerm Mahanakorn and Si Rat.

EXAT said it was cooperating with related agencies to have the bridge named in honour of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn.

"Once the bridge is completed, it will become a new landmark in Bangkok and facilitate traffic flow across the Chao Phraya," it added.