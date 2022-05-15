Bangkok governor rivals woo voters ahead of Sunday Nation TV debate

Wed, May 25, 2022

Bangkok governor candidates were busy wooing voters on Sunday morning as campaigning entered the final week before the May 22 election.

Former Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang pitched up at Sri Din Daeng Market in Din Daeng district to sell his policy for tackling poverty in the capital.

Aswin has been hitting the campaign trail both morning and evening ahead of next Sunday’s vote.

Meanwhile, Democrat Party candidate Suchatvee Suwansawat headed to the Sathu Pradit neighbourhood of Yan Nawa district, with plans to hit Rung Charoen Market, Nanglinchee Market and Yen Akat Village, as well the Wat Chong Lom, Khlong Khwang and Ban Lak Si areas today.

Suchatvee will then head to Siam Paragon at 5.30pm to take part in the Bangkok governor debate on Nation TV.

Elsewhere, Thai Sang Thai Party candidate Sita Divari and president Sudarat Keyuraphan are speaking at a rally at Victory Monument until 11.30am. The rally will also give representatives from various sectors – the new generation, LGBT, soft power, SMEs and workers – the chance to share ideas about Bangkok's future, the party said.

Yesterday saw former Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit participate in a Move Forward Party campaign rally at the King Taksin monument in Thonburi.

Thanathorn said Move Forward candidate Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn's 20 years of experience in management would enable him to tackle issues effectively as governor.

Meanwhile, independent candidate Chadchart Sittipunt was promoting his 200 policies in face-to-face encounters with Bangkokians.

He said his team had arranged for him to meet resident of all 50 districts across the capital to hear their various problems.

He also publicised his policies to develop housing, give seniors access to government projects, and create a community database to provide basic welfare to citizens.

Published : May 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

