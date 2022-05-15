Bangkok governor rivals woo voters ahead of Sunday Nation TV debate

Aswin has been hitting the campaign trail both morning and evening ahead of next Sunday’s vote.

Meanwhile, Democrat Party candidate Suchatvee Suwansawat headed to the Sathu Pradit neighbourhood of Yan Nawa district, with plans to hit Rung Charoen Market, Nanglinchee Market and Yen Akat Village, as well the Wat Chong Lom, Khlong Khwang and Ban Lak Si areas today.

Suchatvee will then head to Siam Paragon at 5.30pm to take part in the Bangkok governor debate on Nation TV.

Elsewhere, Thai Sang Thai Party candidate Sita Divari and president Sudarat Keyuraphan are speaking at a rally at Victory Monument until 11.30am. The rally will also give representatives from various sectors – the new generation, LGBT, soft power, SMEs and workers – the chance to share ideas about Bangkok's future, the party said.