Wed, May 25, 2022

in-focus

Search for missing German Alzheimer’s patient continues in Phuket

A search team continued combing areas around a Phuket beach on Sunday for a 76-year-old German woman who disappeared from her hotel six days ago.

The search for Barbara Elisabeth Monika Glag Lange is being conducted by district officials, tambon and village chiefs of Phuket’s Thalang district, as well as tourist and local chiefs. Officials from the Phuket International Airport and officials from Sirinat National Park have also joined the search.

Lange disappeared from her hotel on Monday and has not been seen since. Her family have said that she suffers from Alzheimer’s. Lange had reportedly wandered out of the hotel once before, but was spotted and brought back.

Search teams have been checking villages along Mai Khao Beach and the wooded area next to the beach.

Footage retrieved from CCTV showed a woman dressed in a blue top and black trousers at a spot between Mai Khao and Nai Yang beaches.

Phuket’s deputy governor Pichet Panapong, who is coordinating the search, said Lange arrived in Phuket on May 5 with her relatives and checked in at a hotel on Mai Khao Beach. She then walked out of the hotel that day and got lost before an official found her and escorted her back.

Search for missing German Alzheimer’s patient continues in Phuket The deputy governor said her relatives and the hotel tried to locate her after she disappeared on May 9, but failed and decided to seek official help.

Footage from security cameras shows Lange heading south from the hotel to a spot between Tambon Sakhu and Tambon Mai Khao.

He said search teams have been sent out to conduct searches on both land and sea. An aerial search conducted by a Navy helicopter was also unable to spot the woman.

Search for missing German Alzheimer’s patient continues in Phuket The land, sea and aerial search for the missing woman continued on Sunday, the deputy governor added.

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Out-of-order tsunami buoys being fixed, state agency clarifies

Published : May 25, 2022

Monkeypox no worry for Lopburi residents living amid monkeys

Published : May 25, 2022

Revered ‘white’ elephant in Saraburi draws many visitors each day

Published : May 25, 2022

Chadchart visits Vachirabenjatas Park, Lam Sali to tackle problems

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.