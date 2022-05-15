Search for missing German Alzheimer’s patient continues in Phuket

The search for Barbara Elisabeth Monika Glag Lange is being conducted by district officials, tambon and village chiefs of Phuket’s Thalang district, as well as tourist and local chiefs. Officials from the Phuket International Airport and officials from Sirinat National Park have also joined the search.
Lange disappeared from her hotel on Monday and has not been seen since. Her family have said that she suffers from Alzheimer’s. Lange had reportedly wandered out of the hotel once before, but was spotted and brought back.
Search teams have been checking villages along Mai Khao Beach and the wooded area next to the beach.
Footage retrieved from CCTV showed a woman dressed in a blue top and black trousers at a spot between Mai Khao and Nai Yang beaches.
Phuket’s deputy governor Pichet Panapong, who is coordinating the search, said Lange arrived in Phuket on May 5 with her relatives and checked in at a hotel on Mai Khao Beach. She then walked out of the hotel that day and got lost before an official found her and escorted her back.
The deputy governor said her relatives and the hotel tried to locate her after she disappeared on May 9, but failed and decided to seek official help.
Footage from security cameras shows Lange heading south from the hotel to a spot between Tambon Sakhu and Tambon Mai Khao.
He said search teams have been sent out to conduct searches on both land and sea. An aerial search conducted by a Navy helicopter was also unable to spot the woman.
The land, sea and aerial search for the missing woman continued on Sunday, the deputy governor added.
Published : May 15, 2022
By : THE NATION
