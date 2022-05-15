Search for missing German Alzheimer’s patient continues in Phuket

Lange disappeared from her hotel on Monday and has not been seen since. Her family have said that she suffers from Alzheimer’s. Lange had reportedly wandered out of the hotel once before, but was spotted and brought back.

Search teams have been checking villages along Mai Khao Beach and the wooded area next to the beach.

Footage retrieved from CCTV showed a woman dressed in a blue top and black trousers at a spot between Mai Khao and Nai Yang beaches.

Phuket’s deputy governor Pichet Panapong, who is coordinating the search, said Lange arrived in Phuket on May 5 with her relatives and checked in at a hotel on Mai Khao Beach. She then walked out of the hotel that day and got lost before an official found her and escorted her back.