Chadchart crushing Bangkok rivals in social media battle: survey

The Real Smart Co Ltd on Sunday revealed that its second “Social Listening” study, carried out over the past three months, showed Chadchart received more than twice as many positive mentions in social media than his nearest rival.
The study analysed 1.95 million posts about the Bangkok governor election on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and websites.
The 10 candidates most positively talked about were:
1. Chadchart (230,000 mentions)
2. Aswin Kwanmuang (94,000 mentions)
3. Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn (58,000 mentions)
4. Sita Dhivari (12,802 mentions)
5. Sakoltee Phattiyakul (10,690 mentions)
6. Suchatvee Suwansawat (4,837 mentions)
7. Rosana Tositrakul (3,450 mentions)
8. Weerachai Laoruangwatana (36 mentions)
9. Thanet Wongsa (6 mentions)
10. Supachai Tantikhom (5 mentions)
Chadchart also topped the list for neutral (neither positive nor negative) mentions:
- Chadchart (689,971 mentions)
- Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn (209,043 mentions)
- Aswin Kwanmuang (173,532 mentions)
- Rosana Tositrakul (55,753 mentions)
- Suchatvee Suwansawat (42,006 mentions)
- Sakoltee Phattiyakul (35,893 mentions)
- Sita Dhivari (20,210 mentions)
- Supachai Tantikhom (5,019 mentions)
- Thanet Wongsa (1,686 mentions)
- Weerachai Laoruangwatana (925 mentions)
Chadchart is favourite to win the election after consistently topping opinion polls of Bangkok voters.
Published : May 15, 2022
By : THE NATION
