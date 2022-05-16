Thailand records 5,238 Covid-19 cases and 40 deaths on Monday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,379,084 – 4,282,767 of whom have recovered, 66,805 are still in hospitals and 29,512 have died.

Separately, another 6,735 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 12,859 their second shot and 58,156 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 135,671,274.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 521.27 million on Monday, 491.91 million of whom have recovered, 23.07 million are active cases (39,021 in severe condition) and 6.29 million have died (up by 554).

Thailand ranks 24th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 84.23 million, followed by India with 43.12 million, Brazil with 30.69 million, France with 29.18 million and Germany with 25.78 million.