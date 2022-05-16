Flash-flood warning across Thailand as monsoon blows in

Meanwhile the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department (DDPM) warns of possible flash floods in Bangkok and other 16 provinces from Tuesday to next Monday (May 17-23).

The other provinces are Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani and Narathiwat.

"The water level in rivers is expected to rise due to high sea levels and a strong south-westerly wind in the Gulf of Thailand," the department said, citing the Royal Thai Navy's Hydrographic Department.

Local authorities have been told to set up makeshift flood walls in at-risk areas, and prepare disaster-relief teams and equipment.

Updates are available via the Thai Disaster Alert application, while people in need of assistance can contact the @1784DDPM Line account, the “PhonPhai” (Safe) application, or the department hotline at 1784.