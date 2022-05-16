Flash-flood warning across Thailand as monsoon blows in

"More rain with gusting winds is forecast for the whole country and isolated heavy to very heavy rain is possible in the North, Northeast, Central region including Bangkok, and East," the Thai Meteorological Department said on Monday.
Moderate southwest monsoon conditions will prevail across Thailand, the Gulf, and the Andaman Sea until Tuesday, the deparment said.
It warned that people caught in heavy rains and strong winds should stay away from big trees and unsecured billboards, while transport modes should take extra caution and farmers prepare for crop damage.
The following areas are at risk of rainstorms on Monday:
North: Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Sukhothai, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Kamphaeng Phet and Tak.
Northeast: Loei, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Yasothon, Kalasin, Khon Kaen, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Ratchasima, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Amnat Charoen, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket and Ubon Ratchathani.
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Suphanburi, Lopburi, Saraburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Bangkok and its vicinity.
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaew, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
The following areas are at risk on Tuesday:
North: Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet and Tak.
Central: Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Suphanburi, Singburi, Ang Thong, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Songkhram, Samut Sakhon, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi and Bangkok and its vicinity.
East: Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Sa Kaew, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
Meanwhile the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department (DDPM) warns of possible flash floods in Bangkok and other 16 provinces from Tuesday to next Monday (May 17-23).
The other provinces are Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi, Trat, Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Songkhla, Pattani and Narathiwat.
"The water level in rivers is expected to rise due to high sea levels and a strong south-westerly wind in the Gulf of Thailand," the department said, citing the Royal Thai Navy's Hydrographic Department.
Local authorities have been told to set up makeshift flood walls in at-risk areas, and prepare disaster-relief teams and equipment.
Updates are available via the Thai Disaster Alert application, while people in need of assistance can contact the @1784DDPM Line account, the “PhonPhai” (Safe) application, or the department hotline at 1784.
Published : May 16, 2022
By : THE NATION
