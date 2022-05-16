Governor candidates unveil Bangkok master plans in Nation debate

‘Generate revenue from tourism, hotel tax’

Sakoltee said he would collect tax from hotels that would generate more than 10 billion baht in revenue to improve Bangkokians' quality of life.

"In 2016, Bangkok received the most tourists in the world, but we didn't take advantage of this," he said.

Meanwhile Suchatvee said he would boost tourists' confidence in Covid-19 safety and hold festivals across all 50 districts of the capital to attract them.

Wiroj echoed Sakoltee in vowing to collect guest fees from hotels to power Bangkok’s overall development.

Increase welfare for the disabled

Sita said disabled Bangkokians must be given more access to welfare and jobs. All Bangkok agencies must offer positions for this group, he added.

"Government agencies ignore human rights, especially for the disabled," he said.

Sakoltee also promised to improve the lives of disabled people and give them job opportunities in Bangkok agencies. He said he would also boost their labour skills so they could live with dignity.

Using state land to help vendors

Chadchart said he would ensure all street vendors were registered and made hygiene-aware. A committee would be set up to oversee vendors, who would be allowed to sell goods on state land. "We now have 84 areas [in Bangkok] where hawkers can sell goods, but more than 10,000 have gone," he said.

Sakoltee said he would also assist hawkers and allow them to sell goods on government agency land.