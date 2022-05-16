Wed, May 25, 2022

Saudi Arabia gives top priority to Thailand over fertiliser supplies

Saudi Arabia agreed to sell fertiliser to Thailand to help ease the shortages caused by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Thai Chamber of Commerce (TCC) chairman Sanan Angubolkol said on Monday.

Sanan is part of a business delegation led by Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai visiting Saudi Arabia to pursue business opportunities.

The TCC chief said Don urged Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih to consider selling fertiliser to Thailand at a meeting in Riyadh on Sunday.

Al-Falih said that though many countries have made similar requests, Saudi Arabia prioritises its ties with Thailand and that he has instructed suppliers to meet the delegation on Tuesday.

He also said that he has instructed 140 Saudi companies to attend the Saudi-Thai Investment Forum on Monday to explore trade and investment opportunities with Thai businesses.

Representatives from some 40 Thai companies also attended the forum.

“It is a good thing that the government has been able to solve the fertiliser problem, and is expanding trading opportunities,” Sanan said.

Thai-Saudi ties were thawed in January after being frozen for more than three decades over the Blue Diamond affair.

 

Published : May 16, 2022

By : THE NATION

