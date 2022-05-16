Saudi Arabia gives top priority to Thailand over fertiliser supplies

The TCC chief said Don urged Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih to consider selling fertiliser to Thailand at a meeting in Riyadh on Sunday.

Al-Falih said that though many countries have made similar requests, Saudi Arabia prioritises its ties with Thailand and that he has instructed suppliers to meet the delegation on Tuesday.

He also said that he has instructed 140 Saudi companies to attend the Saudi-Thai Investment Forum on Monday to explore trade and investment opportunities with Thai businesses.

Representatives from some 40 Thai companies also attended the forum.